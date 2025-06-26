/'Absolute clown move': Musk bans 'UGLY' hashtags on X ads, users react - Here's what you need to know about 'esthetic nightmare'

Elon Musk on Thursday (June 26) made a big announcement for X users, as the microblogging platform's CEO said that people would not be able to use hashtags on X for ads, calling it an "esthetic nightmare".

In a post on X, Musk said, "Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on X." This marks the latest step in Musk's new changes to the platform X.

Earlier also, he pressed that hashtags disrupt visual clarity and are no longer necessary.

Last year in December, Musk urged users to stop using them altogether, saying that they were outdated and unattractive.

“The system doesn’t need them anymore and they look ugly,” he said at the time, hinting that the platform’s evolving AI tools could replace the need for traditional tagging.

What all you need to know

The ban on hashtags will be there just for ads on X, but normal posts on X are expected to still be able to use hashtags. The new policy announced by Musk will only be applicable for ads on the platform.

The new rule will be applicable starting tomorrow (Friday, June 27).

Hashtags were used to increase engagement and discovery on the microblogging platform. Last year, when Musk pitched that AI tools could replace the need for hashtags, he claimed that the discovery and search algorithm of X, powered by xAI-made AI chatbot Grok can now group and display subjects without hashtags.

Users react

As Musk posted the big announcement on X, a user tagged Grok, asking, "do you still recommend us to use them in some of our posts? Got any tips on how to use it effectively?"

Grok replied, "Yes, hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025. They boost visibility and engagement. Use 1-2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid looking spammy."