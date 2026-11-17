London's position as a global financial centre could face a serious challenge from blockchain technology, former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond has warned. Speaking at the SALT London 2026 conference, Diamond described the rise of digital assets and blockchain-based financial systems as a "wakeup call" for traditional financial centres.

He believes the next two to four years could bring a major shift in how financial markets operate, as tokenised assets, stablecoins and blockchain-based transactions gain wider adoption. His warning comes as emerging financial centres, particularly in the Gulf, move faster to embrace these technologies.

Why is Bob Diamond warning traditional banks?

Diamond, who now leads Atlas Merchant Capital and chairs Hyperliquid Strategies, said blockchain could challenge established financial institutions by changing how assets are traded, stored and transferred.

One major difference is availability. Traditional financial markets often operate within fixed trading hours, while blockchain-based assets can potentially be traded around the clock.

Diamond said more than half of the volume in the business he was discussing involved real-world assets. He also predicted that major banks would see substantial adoption of the technology over the next few years.

How could blockchain challenge SWIFT and traditional banking?

Blockchain, also known as distributed ledger technology, allows transactions and ownership records to be maintained on shared digital networks.

One of its biggest applications is asset tokenisation. This involves creating digital tokens representing real-world assets such as property, bonds and other financial instruments. These tokens could make assets easier to transfer, trade and access. Stablecoins, meanwhile, are digital currencies designed to maintain a relatively stable value, often by being linked to traditional currencies such as the US dollar.

Richard Shorten, founder of Silvermine Capital Advisors, argued at the conference that blockchain-based financial networks could challenge traditional systems such as SWIFT, which was established in the 1970s and connects banks worldwide.

He suggested that businesses across the financial ecosystem could find new opportunities as these systems develop.

Why could London lose ground to the Gulf?

Diamond warned that established financial centres such as London and New York could face resistance from institutions seeking to protect businesses built around traditional technology.

He pointed to the Gulf as an emerging competitor, saying there was growing enthusiasm in the region for new digital financial markets.

Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick also highlighted increasing US interest in stablecoins and digital assets following Donald Trump's return to the presidency in 2025.