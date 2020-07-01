TikTok CEO addresses Indian employees, says your well-being is our topmost priority

After the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer addressed the Indian employees, saying that the company is working with stakeholders to address their concerns.

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," said Kevin Mayer.

"Our employees are our biggest strength, and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have also assured more than 2,000 strong workforce that we will do everything in our power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of," the TikTok CEO said.



He further said that the company look forward to play an active role in the mainframe of Digital India.

Kevin Mayer took over as TikTok CEO in June, 2019 and the ban on the app by the Indian government is the first big challenge he faces.

Earlier on Tuesday, TikTok India responding to the ban said, "The government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications."



The Indian government had on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps amid the India-China standoff at Galwan Valley.

Other than TikTok, the apps which were banned included UC Browser, SHAREit, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser and many more.

