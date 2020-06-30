Strongly concerned over India's ban on Chinese apps: China

China's foreign ministry said today it was "strongly concerned" over India's ban on Chinese apps.

Also Read: Tik Tok removed from Apple's App store and Google Play after govt's ban

"We are verifying the development regarding the ban," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China is strongly concerned by the notice served by the Indian government," it said, adding, "the Chinese government always asks Chinese businessmen to abide by international law and regulations in their business cooperation."

"The Indian government has the responsibility to follow the legal rights of international investors including Chinese, the pattern is not in the interest of Indians too," China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Watch:

The Indian government had on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps amid the India-China standoff at Galwan Valley.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," India's ministry of electronics and IT had said.

"In view of the emergent nature of threats, we have decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the government order said.

The apps which were banned included UC Browser, Tik Tok, SHAREit, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser among others.

Meanwhile, Tik Tok which has a huge following in India said: "TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government."