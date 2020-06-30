Tik Tok removed from Apple's App store and Google Play after govt's ban

Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

The development comes after the Government of India banned 59 apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

While announcing the ban, Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday said that the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users besides ensuring safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act has decided to block 59 apps as they are found to be engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the press release issued by the government said.

Among the apps that have banned are Tik Tok, SHarit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others.

Meanwhile, TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing information on Indian users with the Chinese government after New Delhi.

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government," said the company, which is owned by China's ByteDance.

India banned 58 other Chinese apps over the same concerns.