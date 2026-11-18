Grand Theft Auto VI buyers are getting more than just the game. Rockstar Games is offering eligible digital pre-orders one free month of GTA+, its paid subscription service, which unlocks exclusive vehicles, discounts, transport services and other benefits.

The offer has an additional attraction: GTA+ membership now comes with specific advantages inside GTA 6, including a free customised car, access to a private garage and discounts at selected businesses. However, there is a catch. The subscription automatically renews after the free month unless players cancel it.

What does the free GTA+ subscription offer in GTA 6?

According to the game's in-store membership details, GTA+ subscribers receive several advantages in the fictional state of Leonida.

The main benefits include:

- Free Annis Venturas BLVD Elegy: A specially tuned 1990 model with an exclusive widebody design.

- Exclusive garage: A single-car garage in Vice City's Crosstown area, featuring a weapon locker and the ability to fence stolen items.

- Transport benefits: Free public transport across Leonida, scooter, bicycle and Seashark rentals, alongside premium memberships for Scooter Bros and RydeMe.

- Higher vehicle resale value: A 10% increase in eligible vehicle sales.

- Shopping discounts: 10% off at selected weapons shops, clothing stores, tattoo parlours, hairdressers and vehicle modification shops.

These benefits become available from Chapter 3 onwards. Players can also switch off the membership bonuses through the game's settings if they prefer to experience the story without them.

GTA 6 pre-order bonus: What else do players get?

The free GTA+ month is separate from the Vintage Vice City Pack, which is included with eligible pre-orders and purchases before November 20.

The pack includes:

- 1955 Vapid Stanier: A vintage yellow-and-white sedan with a garage near Ocean Beach.

- Exclusive outfits: Jason's pastel-coloured linen suit and Lucia's red sequin dress.

- 1980s hairstyles: Retro-inspired looks for both protagonists.

- Weapon pattern: A tropical design inspired by Tommy Vercetti's iconic palm-tree shirt.

These items also become accessible from Chapter 3 onwards.

Free GTA+ month: What is the subscription catch?

The offer is available with eligible digital Standard and Ultimate Edition purchases, not simply every physical copy. Players must redeem the offer through their platform store.

PlayStation users have until March 31, 2027, to claim the free month. Microsoft's redemption window is different: eligible Xbox users must follow the store's 180-day redemption deadline.