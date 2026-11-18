Karnataka is betting its next phase of technology growth on skills, research and wider access to artificial intelligence, not simply on its ability to attract investment, IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday (Nov 18). Bengaluru will remain the state’s economic anchor, he said, but the government’s ambitions extend beyond software. “We are positioning ourselves as a knowledge destination and as a skill destination. Investments will flow,” Kharge said at the WION Tech Pulse event during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

MLA Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda joined Kharge for the discussion, moderated by WION’s Mohammed Saleh.

Bengaluru: Asia's second most AI-ready city

Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Karnataka MLA, and President, Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), citing independent assessments, said Bengaluru was Asia’s "second-most AI-ready city". Its strength, he argued, lay not just in applications, but in fundamental science, research, patents and intellectual property. Companies were no longer coming merely to cut costs. "This is the kind of talent which is available here in Bangalore."

Gowda said that “AI seems like it has become privileged. AI seems like it’s become elite” noting that "You need megawatt scale data centres, gigawatt-scale, hyperscalers with tokens for doing any AI." He announced that KEONICS has developed an AI-based "computer, which is economical in terms of how it is, how much it costs".

“It’s a tool which we should place in the hands of every child,” he said, adding "it was the government's initiative to create a low cost product, an accessible product, and affordable product."

Investment where talent is

“The idea is to put investments where the talent is instead of the talent migrating to where investment is,” Kharge said. He noted that the state gives engineering colleges outside Bengaluru grants for labs and to help bring research projects to market. Its Beyond Bengaluru policy backs regional clusters, including marine biotechnology near Mangaluru and manufacturing around Hubballi-Dharwad, he added.

Under the Nipuna Karnataka skills programme, industry partners would design courses and the government would cover 40 to 50 per cent of training costs, Kharge said.

Karnataka has also identified land for a Quantum City near Bengaluru and plans to train 100,000 people in quantum technologies. Its roadmap includes a centre of excellence and support for startups.

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