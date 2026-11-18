Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is heading towards one of the biggest launches in entertainment history, and it has already generated an estimated $1.54 billion before going on sale. According to market research firm Sensor Tower, Rockstar Games' upcoming title had recorded around 15.9 million digital pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by November 17.

The game is scheduled to launch on Thursday, November 19, ending a 13-year wait since GTA 5. The figures are estimates rather than officially confirmed sales, but they offer a glimpse of the extraordinary demand surrounding Rockstar's latest release.

GTA 6 pre-orders: How did it cross $1.5 billion?

Sensor Tower estimates that nearly 16 million digital copies have already been pre-ordered, generating approximately $1.54 billion in revenue.

The scale is remarkable because players have not yet experienced the finished game. Its commercial success is being driven by years of anticipation, Rockstar's reputation and the enormous popularity of the franchise. For comparison, GTA 5 generated $1 billion in retail sales within its first three days of release in 2013. GTA 6 is approaching that level before its official launch.

GTA 6 launch: Release date, platforms and game size

Rockstar will release GTA 6 on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, with Vice City serving as its central location.

The story follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose criminal partnership drives the narrative. Another striking number is the game's reported download size of approximately 212GB, making it one of the largest major game releases in terms of storage requirements.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: The franchise behind the hype

The success of GTA 6 builds on a franchise that has generated hundreds of millions of sales.

GTA 5 alone has sold more than 230 million copies, while the wider Grand Theft Auto series has sold more than 470 million copies, according to recent industry figures. Rockstar has also benefited from GTA Online, which continues to generate revenue through in-game purchases despite GTA 5 launching in 2013.

How much did GTA 6 cost to make?

Estimates surrounding GTA 6's development budget range from $1 billion to $1.5 billion. However, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not officially confirmed the game's total production cost.