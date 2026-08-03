/'You created magic within group': Rohit Sharma pays tribute to T Dilip after India exit

Indian batter Rohit Sharma has praised former India fielding coach T Dilip for his contribution to the team during his time with the national side. Dilip was part of India’s support staff during two T20 World Cup triumphs and the 2025 Champions Trophy victory. Praising Dilip’s work behind the scenes, Rohit said he “created magic within the group” and described him as a “workhorse”.

Dilip was India’s fielding coach from 2021 until the end of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned to the role for India’s 2025 Test tour of England on a one-year contract, but the deal was not extended after it ended. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also left the team after the white-ball tour of England in Jul and later joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their Head of Cricket Strategy.

Rohit shared a picture with Dilip on his Instagram story and wrote, “You are a legend Dillip guru. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead @dillip.tk.19.”

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One of Dilip's most popular initiatives was the fielding medal ceremony, which began during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The award was presented to the ‘Best Fielder of the Match’ after games and became a popular tradition within the team.

Players such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those to receive the medal. The initiative was introduced to promote a stronger fielding culture and encourage players to take risks and give their best on the field.

Dilip also shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram, admitting that “it is difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much.”

“Five years. It is difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” he posted.

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Dilip said the fielding medal would remain one of the most special memories from his time with the team.

“The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I’ll carry with me forever,” he added.

Reflecting on India’s major achievements during his tenure, Dilip wrote: “I will always cherish being part of: Two ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumphs (2024 & 2026), ICC Champions Trophy triumph (2025), Two Asia Cup triumphs (2023 & 2025), Runners-up at the ICC World Test Championship & ICC Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup (2023), Several unforgettable journeys on the world stage. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI @indiancricketteam for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve Indian cricket,” he continued.

He also thanked former head coaches Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir for trusting him during their respective tenures. Dilip also acknowledged Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who led India across different formats during his time with the team.

“And to every player, coach and member of the support staff… thank you. The memories we’ve created together will stay with me for the rest of my life. As this chapter comes to a close, I’ll always be grateful that, for five unforgettable years, I had the honour of wearing the India badge. Forever grateful. The journey continues,” he signed off.

Meanwhile, Subhadeep Ghosh has been appointed as India men’s new fielding coach ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, according to Cricinfo.

The 57-year-old previously worked as the India women’s fielding coach for two years. During that period, he was part of the support staff at the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.