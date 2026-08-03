/FIFA President Gianni Infantino seeks Trump’s backing after World Cup rights plan fails

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sought support from the Donald Trump administration following heavy criticism over his failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA’s World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to the report, Infantino has made several unsuccessful attempts to speak with US President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal was dropped on Friday. The FIFA chief is said to feel “isolated” amid widespread negative media coverage.

The report also stated that Infantino has arranged a private conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with two sources confirming that the meeting is expected to take place shortly after 9 am ET.

The FIFA president has faced growing criticism over his proposal to move the governing body’s commercial assets into a separate company backed by private investors.

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FIFA did not immediately comment on the matter, while the White House also did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

The proposed deal was aimed at raising up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling around a 20 per cent stake in a new company that would manage competitions, including the World Cup. However, FIFA dropped the plan on Friday following strong opposition from various stakeholders.