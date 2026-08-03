/'100 per cent politically motivated': WFI chief Sanjay Singh reacts to Brij Bhushan's acquittal

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Monday welcomed the acquittal of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers, claiming that the allegations against him were “baseless” and “100 per cent politically motivated”. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said wrestlers and officials from the Indian wrestling community welcomed the court’s decision. He also claimed that the controversy had negatively affected Indian wrestling.

“We all, on behalf of the Indian wrestling community–from wrestlers to officials–welcome this decision. These allegations were baseless. Our wrestling has suffered greatly because of these accusations. We could have won four more medals in the Olympics. They did this in an Olympic year. This is a slap in the face of our opponents. Everyone welcomes this, and everyone deserves congratulations,” Sanjay Singh said.

When asked if he believed the case was politically motivated, the WFI president said, “It was 100 per cent politically motivated. 100 per cent.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There was no specific day, no witness, no time, no date–just allegations were made,” Sanjay added.

The case was related to an FIR filed by women wrestlers during Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s tenure as WFI president. The Delhi Police had charged Singh under Sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The proceedings were held in a closed courtroom and detailed judgment is yet to be uploaded.

Also Read - Subhadeep Ghosh replaces T Dilip as India men's fielding coach ahead of SL tour

On Jul 2, the court had reserved its judgment in the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The two were facing trial over allegations of sexual harassment made by women wrestlers in India and abroad during Singh’s tenure as WFI chief.

Also Read - Delhi court acquits former WFI chief Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, represented Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while, senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for the victims and complainants.

The case followed a protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and the Delhi Police later registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the wrestlers.

On 15 Jun, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a 1,500-page charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar following its investigation.

The charge sheet included Sections 354, 354D, 354A and 506 (1) of the IPC.