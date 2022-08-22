You can't find form in the World Cup: Irfan Pathan explains why Asia Cup will be important for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's ongoing lean patch with the willow is a huge concern for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year. Kohli has been backed constantly by the Indian team management but has failed to notch up big knocks consistently. He had a disastrous campaign during India's recently-concluded tour of England and has not returned to action since.

Kohli had opted for a break following the conclusion of the England tour and went on to miss India's tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The senior batter is all set to make his comeback for the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which gets underway in UAE on August 28.

There has been a raging debate over Kohli's woeful form with several former cricketers and experts also calling for the superstar batter to be dropped from India's T20I side ahead of the T20 World Cup this year. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Kohli to bounce back soon.

Pathan explained why Asia Cup 2022 will be an important tournament for Kohli stating that the Indian batter cannot head into the World Cup looking to still find his form. Pathan believes returning to top form in Asia Cup will be a huge boost for Kohli and the Indian team looking forward to the T20 World Cup.

"As far as the mind is concerned, what Virat Kohli will be thinking, what kind of mindset he will be coming in with and playing the matches, I think yes, Asia Cup is very, very important but when I look forward to the World Cup, where the pitches will be very, very good in Australia, which he likes, he thrives on Australian pitches, he's done really well," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"So Indian team needs Virat Kohli in top form. He comes back from Asia Cup in top form, I think it's a win-win situation for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

"Indian team has so many options, they need to choose from the options. Because you need someone going into the World Cup in good form. You cannot not have form in the World Cup. You can't find form in the World Cup," he added.

Kohli, who missed the last edition of the tournament in the UAE in 2018, is the second highest run-getter in the Asia Cup among active cricketers with 766 runs in 16 matches at a brilliant average of 63.83. He will be hoping to extend his dominance in the tournament this year.