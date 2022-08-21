Irfan Pathan takes a sly dig at Waqar Younis after his 'relief for India' tweet on Shaheen Afridi's injury

There is no dearth of excitement and hype when it comes to a clash between India and Pakistan in cricket. The arch-rivals share one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the game and any game involving the two sides is always a blockbuster affair with millions across the globe glued to their television screens.

The clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is going to be no different as the two teams gear up to lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on August 28. However, the game is set to be short on firepower when it comes to the pace attacks of both teams.

While India are set to miss Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Pakistan were handed a huge setback on Saturday (August 20) when fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Afridi's absence certainly is a big blow to Pakistan's chances and his absence will be felt when Babar Azam & Co. lock horns with India in the marquee clash.

Reacting to the news of Afridi's injury, Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis said the fast bowler's absence is a 'big relief' for India's top-order batters. "Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022. Get fit soon Champ," he wrote in a tweet.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022 ×

Younis' tweet soon went viral with many Indian fans arguing India still would have been favourites even if Afridi was in the team. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also took notice of Younis' tweet and took a sly dig at the Pakistan great.

Pathan reminded Younis of the absence of Bumrah and Harshal from the Indian squad in a cheeky tweet which was likely in response to his post on Afridi's injury. "It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!," wrote Pathan.

It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2022 ×

Afridi was one of the stand-out performers for Pakistan the last time they locked horns with India in the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. He bowled a dream spell with the new ball, dismissing Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in quick succession before also sending back Virat Kohli to finish with a three-wicket haul.

India lost the game by ten wickets to suffer their first defeat against Pakistan in a World Cup match. However, a lot has changed since the defeat for the Indian team, which will be led by Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup 2022. India are yet to lose a T20I series under Rohit's captaincy and will be looking to successfully defend their title at the Asia Cup in the UAE.