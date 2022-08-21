Not Babar or Smith! Shane Watson picks Team India star as the best Test batsman in the world

Australia's Shane Watson recently offered his take on the best Test batsman in the world, surprisingly backing India's Virat Kohli over the consensus great in Pakistan's Babar Azam or compatriot Steve Smith.

Although Azam has enjoyed a great boost in his stock over the course of the recent years as one of the finest batsmen in their current form. Per the rankings that were revealed by the ICC, Azam is ranked No. 1 in T20s and ODIs and No. 3 in Tests. He has solidified himself as the only player to feature in the top three across all formats.

ALSO READ: 'Cristianal Messi of cricket': Shadab Khan introduces Pakistan captain Babar Azam to Man Utd legend - WATCH

However, Watson admitted that Kohli displayed extremely impressive range across all formats. He offered his take regarding the same while in conversation with Isa Guha.

"Test match cricket, I am always going to say Virat Kohli. His ability to just maintain that range, he continues to maintain the range in all formats. He has got such high intensity every time he goes out there to play for India. So, in Test cricket, yes Virat Kohli (in Test cricket)."

While discussing the Smith and Azam's abilities, Watson admitted that his compatriot had fallen down the ranks due to a series of underwhelming performances. Azam, on the other hand, he believes, needs to prove himself in the Test format.

ALSO READ: 'Big relief for Indian batsmen': Pakistan legend on Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury ahead of Asia Cup 2022

"One thing with Steve Smith is that he has started to come off a little bit. It looks like Steve Smith is not putting as much pressure on the bowlers as he did when he was at his absolute best. So, for me, Steve sort of dropped down on that list a little bit. Babar Azam is now playing just incredibly well. We have to see how he has adapted his game to Test cricket as well.

"So, Babar Azam would probably be No.2 at the moment. Kane Williamson, he has had a few elbow issues, he knows his game inside out. He can put pressure on bowlers in any conditions. Joe Root - he has had bit of time along the lines of Steve Smith."