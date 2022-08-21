'Big relief for Indian batsmen': Pakistan legend on Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan have been dealt with a huge blow ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 as fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Afridi sustained a right knee ligament injury while playing in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka last month and has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the Pakistan medical team.

His absence will be a big blow to Pakistan's chances in the tournament. Afridi has been a force to reckon with the ball across all three formats for the Men in Green and has been a prolific wicket-taker over the last couple of years. Afridi was the Man of the Match for Pakistan in their last meeting against India at the T20 World Cup 2021 last year.

He delivered a sensational spell with the new ball, sending back Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession before accounting for the wicket of former India skipper Virat Kohli to set up a thumping ten-wicket win for Babar & Co. against their arch-rivals.

Also Read: 16-0: Deepak Hooda sets new world record after India beat Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Reacting to the news of his injury, Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis took to Twitter to add more fuel to the fire ahead of the much-anticipated meeting between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. Younis said Afridi's absence will be a big relief for India's top-order batters.

“Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi,” Younis wrote in a tweet.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022 ×

India will enter Asia Cup 2022 as the defending champions. The Men in Bue remain one of the favourites to win the title having won the tournament under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2018. They will open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on August 28 before facing the sixth qualifying team in their second encounter.

Also Read: 'Cristianal Messi of cricket': Shadab Khan introduces Pakistan captain Babar Azam to Man Utd legend - WATCH

While Pakistan will be without their pace spearhead Afridi, India too will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. In Bumrah's absence, the onus will be on the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh to deliver the goods for India with the ball.