16-0: Deepak Hooda sets new world record after India beat Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

India continued their winning run in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe as they defeated the hosts by 5 wickets in the second ODI to seal the three-match series with back-to-back wins in the first two games. It was yet another clinical performance from the visitors as they bundled out Zimbabwe for 161 runs before chasing down the target in 25.4 overs to secure a comfortable win.

Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first once again in the 2nd ODI at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves reeling on 31/4 inside the first 13 overs before Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (39) combined to help the hosts stage a fightback and post a fighting total on the board.

Shardul Thakur shone with the ball for India as he picked up a three-wicket haul and finished with exceptional figures of 3/38 in his 7 overs. Sanju Samson starred with the bat for the Men in Blue as he scored an unbeaten 43 to take India home comfortably in the run-chase.

With the win, India recorded their 10th series win of 2022 and extended their winning streak to 14 ODIs against Zimbabwe. Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who was part of the playing XI, also ended up achieving a unique world record after the team's victory.

Hooda, who scored 25 runs off 36 balls in the game, now holds the record for most consecutive wins by a player since their international debut in men's cricket. Hooda, who made his debut for India earlier this year, is yet to lose an international game for the Men in Blue. India have won 7 ODIs and 9 T20Is that Hooda has been part of since his debut.

Hooda has now won 16 matches on the trot since his debut surpassing the previous record of 15 straight wins held by Romania's Satvik Nadigotla. South Africa star David Miller and Romania's Shantanu Vashist are next on the unique list with 13 consecutive wins each.

Most consecutive wins since international debut in men's cricket:

16 - Deepak Hooda (India)

15 - Satvik Nadigotla (Romania)

13 - David Miller (South Africa)

13 - Shantanu Vashisht (Romania)

12 - Collis King (West Indies)

After sealing the three-match series with an unassailable lead of 2-0, India will be aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep when the visitors lock horns with Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22).