Shahid Afridi responds as fan asks him to come out of retirement to replace injured Shaheen in Asia Cup 2022

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was recently asked by a fan to come out of retirement after pacer Shaheen Shah Aridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury. Shaheen sustained a knee injury during Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month and has been advised 4-6 weeks rest and will not be seen in action in the premier tournament.

Shaheen's absence from Asia Cup 2022 has dealt a huge blow to Pakistan's chances in the tournament and has become a major taking point in the Pakistan cricket fraternity. Recently, during an interactive session on Twitter, a fan urged former Pakistan captain Afridi to come out of retirement to replace injured Shaheen.

Afridi, who is one of the greatest all-rounders to have played for Pakistan, came up with a hilarious response. Afridi revealed he had suggested Shaheen not to dive while fielding as he is a fast bowler but the fast bowler ditched his advice.

"Mene us ko pehle b mana Kia tha k dive mat maray, injury hosakti hai, ap fast bowler ho. Lekin bad me mene realise Kia k wo b Afridi hi hai (I had advised him not to dive as he can pick up an injury and he is a fast bowler. But I realised later that he is also Afridi)," Afridi wrote in a tweet responding to the user, who asked him to come out of retirement.

Shaheen has been Pakistan's most consistent performer with the ball across all three formats over the last few years. The right-arm pacer had wreaked havoc against India with the new ball in the last meeting between the arch-rivals at the T20 World Cup 2021 where he picked up a three-wicket haul to set up Pakistan's thumping 10-wicket win.

However, Afridi won't be in action this time around when Pakistan open their campaign against India in the Asia Cup 2022. The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in a much-awaited clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on August 28. In Afridi's absence, the onus will be on the likes of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shahnawaz Dahani among others to lead Pakistan's pace attack at Asia Cup 2022.