India tightened their grip in top-two of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after their 3-1 series win against England on Monday (Feb 26). India, runners-up in both editions of the WTC tournaments are now second in the standings after their five-wicket win over Ben Stokes’ England in Ranchi. This is the first time England has lost a Test series under the captaincy of Ben Stokes as the Bazball’s unbeaten run came to a halt. Fighting knocks from Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel help India clinch the series 👌#WTC25 | #INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/1fyhIEFZh7 pic.twitter.com/MBwrolITo0 — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2024 × India second in WTC Standings

Needing 192 runs to win the Ranchi Test, Rohit Sharma’s men were troubled by the English spinners but managed to get over the line. The win was India’s third consecutive having won the Vizag and Rajkot Tests in the absence of star names like Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. The hosts lost the opening Test by 28 runs despite having a lead of 190 runs after the first innings in Hyderabad.

India now have a win percentage (PCT) of 64.58 with five wins in eight matches having lost twice in the current cycle. New Zealand are the top-ranked side with a win PCT of 75.00 in four matches played. Australia in 10 matches played have won six and lost three which sees them occupy the third spot with a PCT of 55.00.

Interestingly, England that had before today not lost a Test series under Ben Stokes is second from bottom (eighth) having won only three matches in nine. Their five defeats in the current WTC standings are the most by any team, which have come against India (3) and Australia (2). The English side has a PCT of 19.44 in nine matches. Sri Lanka remain bottom of the WTC standings with no wins in two matches of the current cycle.