IND vs ENG: Former skipper Michael Vaughan blasts England for 'moaning too much' about DRS in ongoing series

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that the English side isn't trailing in the ongoing Test series against because of DRS. Vaughan, who had criticised some decision, noted that England have let the Ranchi game slip from their hand on day 3 (Feb 25), just like they did in third Test in Rajkot. India, in a remarkable turnaround on day 3 of the fourth Test, came out in commanding position, needing only 152 runs to win the match and the series with two days left.

"I think England have done a bit too much moaning about it in this series," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"I understand how in the high-pressure environment of a massive Test series the world can feel like it's against you, but it's not why England are in the situation they find themselves in in this game or this series. That is because, just like in Rajkot, on moving day, day three, they let the game slip. They need to think long and hard about why that is happening, and it is really not because of DRS, even if Joe Root is a very important player and his decision today was very marginal," he added.

There have been questions raised over umpire's call in DRS and English skipper Ben Stokes has even called for scrapping the umpire's call. Stokes' comments in the wake of English opener Zak Crawley's dismissal in Rajkot Test which England eventually lost.

"The ball is quite clearly missing the stump on the replay. So, when it gets given the umpire's call, and the ball's not actually hitting the stumps, we were a bit bemused. So, we just wanted some clarity from the Hawk-Eye guys," Stokes had said after the Test.