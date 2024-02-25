IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England's spinner Shoaib Bashir excited about 'chance to be heroes' on day 4 in Ranchi

England's young spinner Shoaib Bashir believes that they have a chance to be 'heroes' on day 4 (Feb 26) of the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ranchi. Bashir's comments came after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal wiped off almost a quarter of 192-run target England set for them. The reason behind Bashir's confidence emulates from the performance of India spinners, especially Ravi Ashwin who took a five-for in England's second innings.

“We saw how [Ravichandran] Ashwin and [Ravindra] Jadeja bowled on that wicket and we take huge confidence from that. I used to watch these guys when I was a bit younger and they’re world-class spinners. We know us two lads are up against a world-class [team] but we’ve got a chance to be heroes,” said Bashir after the end of play on day 3 (Feb 25).

It was Ravi Ashwin who started the downfall of England in the second session of the day on February 25. Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine English wickets between them to bowl out England for 145 runs in the second innings shortly before stumps on Sunday.

Such was the dominance of Indian spinners that they bowled three twin-wicket overs in the day to mark a sensational turnaround in the match. With India at 40/0 and needing just 152 runs more to win the match and the series, Bashir and England's other spinner, Tom Hartley, will have to create magic for sure.

"I know tomorrow I have a job to do and me and Tommy are really excited for the challenge," Bashir acknowledged the task.