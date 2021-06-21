WTC Final: Ross Taylor's wicket could have given us edge, says Shubman Gill after bad light suspends play

Shubman Gill feels that the bad light stopped the Indian team to have a go at Ross Taylor and make further damage into New Zealand batting on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

After the finish of Day 3, Shubman Gill addressed the virtual media meeting and assessed the day for the Indian team.

"Conway was a crucial wicket for us and I feel that if we would have been able to bowl a few overs to Ross Taylor, we might have been able to get a couple of more wickets. We would have a slight edge tomorrow as both batsmen are relatively new at the crease," the young batsman said.

New Zealand finished at 101 for two with Conway being dismissed at the stroke of stumps.

Gill said that it's anything but an issue as they have now failed to cross 250 against New Zealand on five progressive events.

"I think the Tests we played in New Zealand in 2020, we didn't have too much time to prepare as the focus was more on ODIs and T20s. As you said, we haven't been able to cross 250 in the last five Tests. This Test also we were in a solid position but we lost a couple of early wickets today. But hopefully, if we get some time, in next innings, we will cross 250" - he said

Gill applauded Kyle Jamieson for his five-wicket pull yet additionally felt that Indian pacers didn't have the rub of the green turning out well for them despite bowling great during the last two sessions.

"Jamieson was bowling well during the first spell but he didn't get many wickets. But he got his reward today and I feel our bowlers also bowled well. However, luck didn't favour us and there were a couple of half-chances that didn't go our way. Hopefully, tomorrow is a new day and it will bring us some luck."