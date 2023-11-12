World Cup 2023: Ramiz Raja suggests Pakistan 'forget about their bowling reputation' after disastrous campaign

Former cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes that the men's national team need to 'forget' about their bowling reputation, following the culmination of a disastrous ODI World Cup in India.

Raja was speaking after Pakistan were humbled in their last league match by England in Eden Gardens on Saturday (Nov 11). Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the knockouts were all but over after Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first before his bowlers piled on the misery over the subcontinent team.

“I think Pakistan need to forget about their bowling reputation. They were limited as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had to be played in every match. And look at how expensive they have been. Pakistan need to find replacements,” Raja told host broadcasters Star Sports.

Quizzed if he got some joy watching the Pakistan bowlers during the campaign, Raja, with tempered expectations said:

“Not really. Pakistan seemed to have found a good No.3 pacer in Mohammad Wasim Jr, who was good in bits and pieces. His approach is healthy; he hits the ball hard as well."

Tepid performance from Pakistan bowlers

Pakistan bowlers were lacklustre throughout the tournament with the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf going for plenty and batters finding them easy to manoeuvre around. While Afridi did claim 18 wickets, he only picked three wickets with the new ball which hurt Pakistan ultimately.

“There are around 13 to 14 fast bowlers on the domestic circuit that are clocking over 140 kmph. So there are options and opportunities available and Pakistan must forget about their reputation, look at form, figures and numbers and look at the guys who want it badly. At times Pakistan did not want it badly enough and hence, this hot and cold performance,” Raja added.

Pakistan ended their campaign by losing five matches and winning four which was nowhere near enough for qualifying. The exit means that since the turn of the century, Pakistan have qualified for the knockouts only once in six World Cup campaigns.