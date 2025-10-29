/Women's World Cup 2025: Will Healy play? Australia dealing with uncertainty over skipper's availability for semi-final vs India

Healy's 294 runs in four innings, also the fourth best overall, have come at an average of 98 with two hundreds and a best of 142. If Healy doesn't play, Georgia Voll is expected to fill up the place, as the 22-year-old has done in the previous two matches for Australia.
Seven-time winner and defending Women's ODI World Cup champion Australia are sweating over fitness of skipper Alyssa Healy as they gear up all important semi-final against host India on Thursday (Oct 30). Healy did not play in the last two league stage matches of Australia - against England and South Africa - after picking up a calf strain in before the match against England. He absence would definitely put a dent in Australia's chances to qualify, especially when she's their best batter despite not playing in two matches.
Healy, despite playing only four matches out of six (one was called of due to rain), has scored the most runs for Australia Women i the ongoing tournament. Her 294 runs in four innings, also the fourth best overall, have come at an average of 98 with two hundreds and a best of 142. Speaking on Healy's availability, Australia Women head coach Shelley Nitschke said the skipper will have Healy "as much time as she needs."
If Healy doesn't play, Georgia Voll is expected to fill up the place, as the 22-year-old has done in the previous two matches for Australia. In the two games played, Voll has scored 6 and 38 not out, respectively.
Just like Australia, India are also dealing with opener Pratika Rawal's unavailability. Rawal has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a hairline fracture in India's league stage match against Bangladesh. Rawal, along with Smriti Mandhana, has been clinical in the tournament to give India solid starts. In six innings batted, Rawal scored 308 runs - the third most in the tournament - at an average of 51. She also scored a fifty and a hundred with a best of 122. In her absence, Shafali Verma, who has been named as replacement in the squad, is expected to slot in in the opener's place.