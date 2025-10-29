/Women's World Cup 2025: Will Healy play? Australia dealing with uncertainty over skipper's availability for semi-final vs India

Seven-time winner and defending Women's ODI World Cup champion Australia are sweating over fitness of skipper Alyssa Healy as they gear up all important semi-final against host India on Thursday (Oct 30). Healy did not play in the last two league stage matches of Australia - against England and South Africa - after picking up a calf strain in before the match against England. He absence would definitely put a dent in Australia's chances to qualify, especially when she's their best batter despite not playing in two matches.

How much Healy's absence would impact Australia?

Healy, despite playing only four matches out of six (one was called of due to rain), has scored the most runs for Australia Women i the ongoing tournament. Her 294 runs in four innings, also the fourth best overall, have come at an average of 98 with two hundreds and a best of 142. Speaking on Healy's availability, Australia Women head coach Shelley Nitschke said the skipper will have Healy "as much time as she needs."

If Healy doesn't play, Georgia Voll is expected to fill up the place, as the 22-year-old has done in the previous two matches for Australia. In the two games played, Voll has scored 6 and 38 not out, respectively.

India to play new opener as well