South Africa buried the ghosts of past two Women's World Cup semi-final losses against England with a dominating 125-run win in the first semi-final of the ongoing edition on Wednesday (Oct 29). After losing to England in 2017 and 2022 editions, South Africa didn't leave any stone unturned with skipper Laura Wolvaardt leading the charge from front. England's chase was derailed by Marizanne Kapp with two wickets in the first over itself and there was no coming back for the Englishwomen after that.

Kapp runs riot with five-for

Kapp showed her intent in the very first over of England's record chase, removing Amy Jones and Heather Knight for duck. England were not even able to comprehend what had happened and Tammy Beaumont was caught behind off Ayabonga Khaka, also for a duck. With three wickets down for just one run, England were playing catch up throughout the chase. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey did add 105 run for the fourth wicket before Sune Luus broke the partnership by removing Capsey (50).

Another 30-run partnership happened between the skipper and Dani Wyatt-Hodge before Kapp returned to remove the England skipper on 64. In her next over, Kapp took two more wickets, this time on consecutive balls, removing Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean, to complete her five-for and effective end England's chase of 320. With her latest five-for, Kapp also overtook India's Jhulan Goswami for most wickets in Women's World Cup history.

Laura Wolvaardt rewrites histroy with record 169

SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt was clinical during her 169 off 143 balls - her first hundred in Women's World Cup history as South Africa posted record 319/7 in 50 overs. Wolvaardt's innings also included 20 fours and four sixes as she scored 104 runs in boundaries. It all started with 116-run opening partnership with Tanzim Brits and SA-W didn't look back in the match after that. Here's all the record Wolvaardt broke or made with her sensational innings.