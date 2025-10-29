/Women's World Cup 2025: 'Australia have the perfect blend of youth and experience — but they can be beaten', says Ian Bishop

As the Women’s World Cup 2025 heats up, former West Indies fast bowler and renowned commentator Ian Bishop believes that Australia’s unmatched balance and culture make them the team to beat — but insists they are “not invincible". Bishop said the defending champions have mastered the art of maintaining a strong blend of experience and youth, a key ingredient in high-pressure tournaments. “The easy answer would be to say that Australia perhaps have most bases covered,” Bishop, replied to a question from WION during a media day ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup — India vs Australia semi-final on Thursday (October 30).



“They’ve got wrist spin in Alana King, the fastest bowler in the women’s game, and a deep batting order featuring Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, and Alyssa Healy. There’s a really nice blend of experience and youth there — and a culture of winning.”

However, Bishop was quick to stress that Australia’s dominance should not intimidate their opponents, especially India, who are chasing a breakthrough win against the world’s top-ranked side.

“They’re not invincible, but they’re very good — a juggernaut,” he said. “What’s important for India is to get into a frame of mind that says it’s a game of cricket, not life or death. You need to keep everyone calm and relaxed, because that’s the best way to take on a champion team.” Bishop added that belief and tactical discipline would be vital for India to turn the tables against a side that has historically had the upper hand. “India have only beaten Australia once in the last 11 games,” he pointed out. “But you have to believe that one of those wins can come in a semi-final. I’d like India to have that extra bowling depth and let the batters take responsibility. That balance could make the difference.”

Beyond team combinations and match-ups, Bishop also reflected on how the Women’s World Cup has underlined the tactical and technical evolution of the women’s game, particularly in terms of variety and aggression. “We’re seeing a shift in how women’s cricket is being played,” Bishop observed. “It’s more tactical, more aggressive, and there’s greater variety in bowling and shot selection.” Among the players who have impressed him most this tournament, Bishop singled out Australian leg-spinner Alana King and several emerging stars from Asia.

“I’m a huge fan of Alana King — the way she puts revs on the ball, her control, her intelligence,” he said. “But I’ve also loved watching Fatima Sana from Pakistan, Jahanara Alam and Marufa Akter from Bangladesh. These are players that franchises and boards should invest in for the long term — they’ll shape the next generation of women’s cricket.” Bishop also praised South African batter Laura Wolvaardt for her consistency and dynamism, and Sri Lanka’s De Silva for her all-round impact.