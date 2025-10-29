SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt tears record books during sensational 169 vs ENG-W

South Africa Women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt chose the biggest stage for her maiden Women's ODI World Cup hundred as he smashed a record 169 in first semi-final against England Women on Wednesday (Oct 29). Wolvaardt's innings also guided South Africa to highest team total in a knockout match of the Women's World Cup (ODI). England, who had beaten SA in the previous two semis of the event in 2017 and 2022, would be chasing history for a place in the final. Wolvaardt's innings also included 104 runs off boundary with 20 fours and four sixes.

Wolvaardt rewrites record books in semi against England

Keeping the history of the last two editions aside, Wolvaardt and South Africa started well after being asked to bat first. Wolvaardt added 116 runs for the first wicket with before Tanzim Brits was clean bowled by Sophie Eccelstone for 45. SA lost another wicket in the same over and soon they were 119/3 from 116/0.

Wolvaardt then added 72 runs with Marizanne Kapp (42) before another mini collapse. Wolvaardt then joined forces with lower order batters Chloe Tryon (33 not out) and Nadine de Klerk (11 not out) as South Africa posted 319/7 - the highest team score in a Women's World Cup knockout match except final. Australia had posted 356/5 in last edition final against England which remains the highest team total in any knockout match including the final in Women's World Cup.

Wolvaardt's record hundred

This is the first time Wolvaardt has scored a hundred in Women's World Cup. Her score of 169 is only behind India batter Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 not out in Women's World Cup semis. Overall, Wolvaardt's 169 is third highest individual score in Women's World Cup knockout games behind Harman and Alyssa Healy's 170 in 2022 final.