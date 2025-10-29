/IND vs AUS, 1stT20I: Amid batting form concerns, Suryakumar becomes second Indian to achieve THIS milestone after Rohit

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav came into the Australia T20I series with a burden of not performing as a batter. The skipper, however, shed off the concerns with a fluent unbeaten 24-ball 39 till the time rain paused the play in the first T20I on Wednesday (Oct 29). During his innings, Surya had also hit two taking an took his overall tally to 150 sixes in T20Is. SKY, as he is fondly called, is only the second Indian batter to reach the landmark behind Rohit Sharma and fifth overall. Rohit, who has retired from T20Is, leads the list currently with 205 sixes in T20Is.

SKY reaches 150 T20I sixes

The 39 not out against Australia is SKY's second best individual score since his 75 in October 2024 against Bangladesh. The batter was at his fluent best in Canberra with ball coming nicely onto the bat. SKY hit two sixes to reach 39 - which took his tally to 150 in all T20Is.

Rohit (205) currently is on top of most sixes in T20Is list, followed by UAE's Muhammed Waseem (187), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173), and England's Jos Buttler (172). SKY rounds up top five with 150.

India make Arshdeep sit out for Harshit

With Jasprit Bumrah coming into the squad after sitting out the T20Is, he found himself in the playing XI automatically. Bumrah's inclusion meant someone had to sit out and Harshit Rana was picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh. The call raised some questions as Arshdeep has been India's frontline T20I bowler for quite some time now.