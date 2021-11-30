Will India's tour of SA go ahead amid Omicron scare? BCCI and CSA in touch, monitoring situation closely

World cricket is now functioning at a good pace with plenty of action across the globe. However, cricketing series might again get affected due to the new Covid-19 variant, named Omicron, pointed out by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In this regard, with the fast spread of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of the Coronavirus in the African countries, the adverse impact is already being felt as the Netherlands-South Africa series got abandoned in the African nation. In addition, the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe has been cancelled. Hence, the onus has fallen on Team India's upcoming tour of South Africa, starting from mid-December.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli's Team India will travel to the African nation for an all-format tour, comprising three Tests, equal number of ODIs and four T20Is. Due to the threat of the new variant Omicron, there are talks that India's tour of SA might get affected, however, no such discussion has been held between the BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA).

ALSO READ | Omicron will 'lead to challenges' for the winter Olympics: China

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki has revealed that the two boards are in discussion. Revealing their conversation with the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, Moseki has said that the Indian board remains committed and is keen to continue with the tour. On the other hand, CSA also remains positive that the tour will go on as scheduled unless the situation gets completely out of grasp.

In addition, the BCCI has stressed upon the fact that at the moment, there has been no advisory or travel ban from the Indian government with regards to touring South Africa. Hence, CSA is confident of making all the required bio-bubble arrangements for India's successful tour of SA.

As of now, the tour very much remains as per schedule. However, the final decision will be taken by both the boards in the coming days, depending on how the situation turns out globally in the near future. A final decision will be made after giving full consideration to players' safety and travel regulations.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen lauds PM Modi as India ready to help African nations amid Omicron scare

Team India is currently involved in a two-match Test versus WTC champions New Zealand at home. After the series ends, by December 7, the national side will get few days off before leaving for South Africa. At present, India's A team is involved in a two-match unofficial Test series versus SA A. The second Test got underway from Tuesday (November 30).

India tour of South Africa schedule:

First Test – Johannesburg (December 17-21)

Second Test – Centurion (December 26-30)

Third Test – Cape Town (January 3-7)

First ODI – Paarl (January 11)

Second ODI – Cape Town (January 14)

Third ODI – Cape Town (January 16)

First T20 International – Cape Town (January 19)

Second T20 International – Cape Town (January 21)

Third T20 International – Paarl (January 23)

Fourth T20 International – Paarl (January 26)