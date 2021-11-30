Kevin Pietersen lauds PM Modi as India ready to help African nations amid Omicron scare

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has lavished huge praise on Narendra Modi and India's spirits as the country is ready to extend their support to African countries reeling under the new Covid variant named Omicron.

As the world was trying to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic and its severe effects, another new variant has been found, named Omicron by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hence, there is panic worldwide as many countries are looking to impose strict travel restrictions. Amid all this, the first Covid case erupted from the new variant in South Africa as reportedly the African nations are being affected most severely. Hence, India has now geared up to provide help in such a crisis situation.

To this, Pietersen lauded India and tweeted, "That caring spirit once again shown by India! The most fabulous country with so many warm hearted people! Thank you! cc Narendra Modi."

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have already announced their commitment to supply 'made-in India' vaccines to African nations, who are facing the adverse effects due to the newly-found Covid variant. "Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron Variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines. Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally," said the MEA in a statement as quoted by ANI.

The world dealt with a severe second wave of Covid-19 pandemic early this year. Hence, there is scare in all parts of the globe once again with the advent of the new Covid variant. One would hope that its threat gets minimised as soon as possible and countries doesn't have to deal with another strict set of restrictions.