Shane Warne left baffled, points out India's 'strange tactic' during Day 5 of drawn Kanpur Test

India and New Zealand's first Test, in Kanpur, ended in a riveting draw on Monday (November 29). The fifth day started with all three results very much on the cards. Ajinkya Rahane-led India needed 9 more wickets whereas Kane Williamson's New Zealand required another 280 runs, being 4 for 1 at stumps on Day 4.

The contest resumed with NZ ending the first session without losing a single wicket. Nonetheless, the game changed quickly post the lunch break as the visitors slipped to 155-9 after being well-placed at 79 for 1 at one stage. R Ashwin's 3-fer and Ravindra Jadeja's 4 for 40 led India on the brink of a big win before debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel played out 52 deliveries, for the last wicket, to ensure a famous draw in Kanpur.

While Day 5 had plenty of drama and action, both India and New Zealand had to settle for a draw eventually. However, former Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne wasn't impressed with Rahane & Co. for not taking the new ball as soon as it was available during the fag end of the contest.

Warne tweeted, "Very surprised India didn’t take the new ball when it was available !!!! Strange they are still bowling with the old ball as light and overs running out !!!!!! Thoughts?"

After the drawn Kanpur Test, stand-in captain Rahane told the broadcasters, "Very good game of cricket, they played really well. We came back really well after the first session. We wanted to get that partnership going. We were looking to bowl 5-6 overs in the end, but we needed that partnership to carry on. I don't think we could have done anything different. The chat with the umps was about the light. As a fielding team, you want to bowl more overs, as a batting unit you don't want to bat in that situation. The chat was about the light, but umpires made the call and I thought they were right. I thought on this wicket the spinners had to bowl long spells. It was all about rotating the bowlers and they bowled really well. I am really happy for Shreyas. He had to wait a long time for his Test debut. He batted really well. The way he works, his record in FC cricket is really good. Virat is coming back for the next game. We'll have to wait and see till the Mumbai game. I am not going to make any comments but the management will make a call."

The series finale will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 3. Regular captain Virat Kohli will return to the squad and look to take the hosts to a 1-0 series win.