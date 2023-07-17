'We've been wiped out 0-4 but....': Sunil Gavaskar wants Indian captains to be more liable for heavy defeats

Team India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the two-match Test series opener in Dominica. The second and final Test kicks off on July 20 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. In recent years, India have dominated the red-ball format and also reached the knockouts in all ICC events, barring the 2021 T20 World Cup, but have failed to win the silverware.

Little Master Sunil Gavaskar recently took a dig at modern-day Indian captains and how they enjoy enough security despite not being able to win ICC titles or facing heavy defeats. Gavaskar feels there should be more accountability to be taken by the captains and coaches of the team. 'This has been happening since 2011' "Whether you win or lose, the captain knows that he is going to be there. This has not been a recent case, mind you. This has been happening since 2011. There have been results where we have been wiped out in the series 0-4, 0-4 but the captain hasn't changed," said former India captain Gavaskar while speaking to the Indian Express Idea Exchange.

Gavaskar's statement can perhaps be seen as a question towards MS Dhoni, the former Indian skipper. While Dhoni enjoyed good success as a white-ball captain, India were miserable during their away tours of England (in 2011/12 and 2014), Australia (in 2011/12) and South Africa and New Zealand (in 2013/14) under the former Indian wicketkeeper.

However, Dhoni retained the Test captaincy until he retired from the format in late 2014 during the Australia tour. From thereon, Virat Kohli took over and led India to the No. 1 ranking (with the team faring well in away tours as well).

Similarly, the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not led India to an ICC title after the end of Dhoni's successful era as the white-ball skipper. However, Kohli remained Test and T20I captain till the time he decided to step aside, but was sacked as the ODI skipper.

After India's 2021-23 WTC final loss to Australia, many raised fingers at Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid as well. However, the duo continue to hold their respective posts. But things might change if India fail to win the ICC ODI World Cup, at home, later this year.

