WI vs IND: Virat Kohli closes gap with Sachin Tendulkar in elite list after surpassing MS Dhoni in Dominica

Rohit Sharma-led India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the two-match Test series opener in Dominica on July 14. With this win, former Indian captain Virat Kohli surpassed ex-skipper MS Dhoni in an elite list. It was the 296th time when Kohli ended on the winning side for Team India, overtaking Dhoni (295) and has now closed the gap with Sachin Tendulkar (307).

Tendulkar, who represented India from 1989-2013, played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and a solitary T20I. During his illustrious career, he was involved in 307 wins with the national side. Dhoni, with over 500 internationals, comes second and Kohli features in the third spot in the elite list. He is now 12 wins away from overtaking the Master Blaster and achieving the top spot.

Kohli has represented India in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is since making his debut in 2008. He has been India's backbone in the batting line-up and started the India-West Indies Test series with an impressive 76 in the opening match. In the series opener in Dominica, Team India rode on R Ashwin's 12-wicket haul and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's 171 to beat Kraigg Brathwaite & Co. by an innings and 141 runs to open their account in style in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Kohli will now like to add another win to his tally during the second and final Test and move closer to breaking Tendulkar's record by late 2023.

