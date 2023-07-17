WI vs IND: 'His biggest quality is...' - India's batting coach backs Virat Kohli to score a ton soon
Story highlights
WI vs IND: India's batting coach Vikram Rathour opened up on Virat Kohli and has backed him to score a century soon.
WI vs IND: India's batting coach Vikram Rathour opened up on Virat Kohli and has backed him to score a century soon.
Rohit Sharma-led India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series in the Caribbean. There were plenty of positives for the visitors in the series opener as they will now look to inflict a series whitewash and add more points in their kitty in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his international debut, scored a sublime 171, whereas R Ashwin accounted for 12 scalps in the match. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with five wickets. While captain Rohit Sharma scored a fine 103, Virat Kohli, despite getting a good start, got dismissed after getting past the 50-run mark. He eventually got dismissed for 76 as a Test century overseas continues to evade him since late 2018.
Ahead of the second Test, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour opined on Kohli's batting, highlighted his biggest strength and feels a century is not far away.
#TeamIndia Batting Coach Vikram Rathour heaps praise on @imVkohli 👍#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5H1K4J1J6F— BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2023
'Adaptability is Virat Kohli's biggest quality'
"As a batting coach, I believe that cricket is about adaptability. He is an aggressive player who likes to dominate definitely but a better player is one who can change his game. A player who can play according to the conditions and team requirements is a better player. This is his biggest quality,” said Rathour while talking on BCCI.tv.
Also Read: Ind vs WI: India batting coach Vikram Rathour opens up on Shubman Gill's failure at no. 3
"He can play different forms differently. He can change his game according to the conditions. He showed it on a wicket that was turning a lot. The way he defended against the left-arm spinner was a lesson for many youngsters,” Rathour added.
Kohli will be desperate to contribute with a bigger knock in the upcoming second and final Test versus Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies, at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, commencing on July 20.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.