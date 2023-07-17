WI vs IND: 'His biggest quality is...' - India's batting coach backs Virat Kohli to score a ton soon

Rohit Sharma-led India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series in the Caribbean. There were plenty of positives for the visitors in the series opener as they will now look to inflict a series whitewash and add more points in their kitty in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his international debut, scored a sublime 171, whereas R Ashwin accounted for 12 scalps in the match. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with five wickets. While captain Rohit Sharma scored a fine 103, Virat Kohli, despite getting a good start, got dismissed after getting past the 50-run mark. He eventually got dismissed for 76 as a Test century overseas continues to evade him since late 2018.

Ahead of the second Test, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour opined on Kohli's batting, highlighted his biggest strength and feels a century is not far away. #TeamIndia Batting Coach Vikram Rathour heaps praise on @imVkohli 👍#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5H1K4J1J6F — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2023 × 'Adaptability is Virat Kohli's biggest quality' "As a batting coach, I believe that cricket is about adaptability. He is an aggressive player who likes to dominate definitely but a better player is one who can change his game. A player who can play according to the conditions and team requirements is a better player. This is his biggest quality,” said Rathour while talking on BCCI.tv.

"He can play different forms differently. He can change his game according to the conditions. He showed it on a wicket that was turning a lot. The way he defended against the left-arm spinner was a lesson for many youngsters,” Rathour added.

Kohli will be desperate to contribute with a bigger knock in the upcoming second and final Test versus Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies, at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, commencing on July 20.

