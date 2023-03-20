'We'll start thinking...': Skipper Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav's twin first-ball ducks against Australia

Skipper Rohit Sharma was left for fuming after India were drubbed clinically in the second ODI against Australia by 10 wickets. Rohit lamented that Indian batters didn't apply themselves at all. Among the batsmen who failed, it was Suryakumar Yadav who's dismissal grabbed eyeballs the most.

The T20 batting phenom got a second consecutive first-ball duck as he did in the first ODI in Mumbai off the same bowler - Mitchell Starc and in exactly the same manner - LBW on an in-swinging delivery.

Talking about him, skipper Sharma said that he'll get enough chances and he knows that he has to perform.

“Of course, he knows that he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. Like I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn’t given enough chances in that particular slot’,” he added.

Notably, Yadav got into the ODI side in place of injured Shreyas Iyer and skipper Rohit said Surya is getting the chance because of his potential.

“We don’t know about (Shreyas) Iyer’s return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run,” Rohit added.

Sharma also assured Suryakumar of a consistent run in the side to allow him to prove himself.

“Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that so that, you know, he feels more comfortable. Right now, he has got in the place when someone’s been injured or someone’s not available. As management we can look into the performance when you give that consistent run and then you feel that okay, the runs are not coming and (he’s) not looking comfortable. Then, we will start thinking about it. Right now, we have not gone that route,” Rohit said.

The three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1 with the final match of the series to be played in Chennai on March 22.

