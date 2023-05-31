We need MS Dhoni so that we can grow under him, says Shivam Dube after CSK clinch IPL 2023 title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) levelled with Mumbai Indians (MI) in terms of most IPL titles won (five) after the MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-marred final of the just-concluded 2023 edition. Under Dhoni, Chennai ended second in the points table but became the first team to qualify for the final, beating Hardik Pandya's GT in Qualifier 1, before emerging on top in the summit clash.

Being asked to bat first, GT rode on Sai Sudharsan's sublime 47-ball 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's 39-ball 54 to post 214/4. In reply, CSK's run-chase got halted due to rain and wet outfield before they got a revised target; needing 171 in 15 overs. CSK completed the run-chase on the last ball after brisk knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (16-ball 26), Devon Coway's 25-ball 47. Shivam Dube's 21-ball 32*, Ambati Rayudu's 8-ball 18, Ajinkya Rahane's 13-ball 27 and Ravindra Jadeja's 6-ball 15* (including a six and a four on the final two deliveries). After the win, many expected Dhoni to announce his retirement but the Chennai captain revealed he will try to play the next season as well, as a gift for his fans. 'We need him, so that we can grow under him' After CSK's fifth title triumph, Dube told that Dhoni is still needed in their setup as 'players can grown under him'. “I don’t know whether he will be playing next season or not, but we need him, so that we can grow under him. Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought,” Dube told the Indian Express.

Dube had a stellar run in IPL 2023 -- his best by all means. He ended with 418 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 158.33. He was used particularly for the middle overs to have a go at the spinners and did very well, ending with three half-centuries. On how he did well under Dhoni, Dube said, "He told me what my role is. It was simple, he told me that I have to increase my run-rate, adding that even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear."