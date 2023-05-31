From T20 World Cup 2007 to IPL 2023 triumph: Listing Captain Cool MS Dhoni's nine T20 trophies

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title in the just-concluded 2023 edition. He also won his ninth T20 trophy as captain.

1) T20 WC triumph in 2007

In his first-ever assignment as Indian captain, MS Dhoni led a young Indian team to the T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition in 2007. India beat the likes of Pakistan (twice, including the league stage), England, South Africa and Australia to emerge on top.

(Photograph: Twitter )

2) IPL title in 2010

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their first-ever IPL title in the 2010 edition. Under Dhoni, the Yellow Army defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash.

(Photograph: Twitter )

3) CLT20 title in 2010

CSK also won the Champions League (CLT20) trophy in 2010. The Dhoni-led franchise defeated the Warriors by eight wickets in Johannesburg. This was Dhoni's third title as a T20 captain.

(Photograph: Twitter )

4) IPL 2011 win

Under Dhoni, CSK became the first team to complete a double as they successfully defended their title in the 2011 edition. The Yellow Army thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 58 runs.

(Photograph: Twitter )

5) CLT20 triumph in 2014

Under Dhoni, CSK won their second CLT20 title in 2014. Back then, the Chennai-based franchise thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in pursuit of 181. After Pawan Negi's 5 for 22, Suresh Raina's 109 not out and Dhoni's 14-ball 23* took CSK to an emphatic win as Dhoni won his fifth title as T20 captain.

(Photograph: Twitter )

6) Asia Cup 2016 triumph

Under Dhoni, Team India won the 2016 Asia Cup title. In the final, the Men in Blue thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a rain-marred contest with a fine 60 from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli's 41* and Dhoni's 6-ball 20 not out.

(Photograph: Twitter )

7) IPL 2018 title

CSK won the IPL 2018 championship to win their third title in what was their comeback season after a two-year-hiatus. This was Dhoni's seventh title as T20 skipper.

(Photograph: Twitter )

8) IPL 2021 triumph

Under Dhoni, CSK won the IPL 2021 trophy. They defeated two-time winners KKR in the summit clash by 27 runs as Dhoni lifted his eighth title as T20 skipper.

(Photograph: Twitter )

9) IPL 2023 victory

Dhoni lifted his ninth T20 title as captain when CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the just-concluded 2023 edition. Chennai won by five wickets in a rain-marred contest; chasing 171 in 15 overs in Ahmedabad.

(Photograph: Twitter )