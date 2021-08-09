'We are so proud': Virat Kohli's message for Indian winners and participants at Tokyo Olympics

The skipper of the India cricket team Virat Kohli has praised Indian athletes for their campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Virat congratulated all the winners and participants and wished them luck for the future. Virat also wrote that "winning and losing is part of the sport", but giving the best for the nation is what "matters" the most.

As the 16-day event ended on Sunday (August 8), India marked its most successful Games in history by winning seven medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze. For India, the medal winners are Neeraj Chopra (Gold), Ravi Kumar (Silver), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze) and the men's hockey team (Bronze).

"Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind," wrote Virat.

At the Tokyo Olympics, India had sent its biggest-ever contingent to Tokyo Olympics with 126 athletes across 18 sports, out of which there were 54 female athletes. Indian athletes participated in 69 cumulative events across, which was the highest ever for the country.

Virat is currently on an England tour for a five-match Test series, of which the first ended giving no result after the match at Trent Bridge on Sunday was washed out, The play on the fifth and final day was called off due to rain and not even a single ball was bowled. Chasing 209 runs to win, India were looking good as they were 52/1 overnight and needed 157 runs to win.

Kohli was disappointed as he said, "We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn’t want to play for survival."