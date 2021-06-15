We are in WTC Final because of our bowlers: Cheteshwar Pujara lauds Indian bowling attack

The ICC World Test Championship Final featuring India and New Zealand will commence on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The two best sides in Test cricket in the course of recent years will lock horns for the desired title.

Since Cheteshwar Pujara plays only the Test format, the World Test Championship final is more or less huge, similar to some other worldwide competition final.

"Personally, it means a lot to me. This is the first time we are in a WTC final. We have worked hard over a period of time. It's just like playing in a 50-over or T20 World Cup final. Test cricket needs to survive, and a WTC format helps where every Test, every series is important. If we win, then many youngsters would want to play the Test format and be part of the final when the next cycle comes around."

Match practice is essential, and keeping in mind that India hasn't had any, New Zealand has recently completed a two-Test arrangement against England - and won it 1-0.

India went through about fourteen days in isolation in Mumbai. In the course of recent days, the team has partaken in workouts, aside from their standard wellness.

Cheteshwar Pujara said that the initial sessions in the UK were about getting back into rhythm.

"We've utilised the time really well. Even during the center-wicket simulation, we had some practice wickets available. When in the middle, you want to ensure things you're working on in the nets to come along" - he said.

Seeing an express Indian bowling lineup go through the resistance batting unit may be a normal thing to the youthful aficionados of Indian cricket, however, the past generation can surely appreciate the new sensation of complete mastery by the Indian bowlers. In this manner by setting up reliable exhibitions as a unit, the current pace bowling attack of India has given the conviction that they are fit for winning India coordinates in all formats of the game and in all conditions. India's accomplished bowlers need to lead from the front in the World Test Championship as well.

"The reason we have reached the WTC Final is because of our pacers and bowlers. They can take 20 wickets in any condition. And I am really happy to see them grow. And we have so many backup options and everyone is ready for the challenge" - Chtesthwar Pujara said.

The shortfall of an appropriate warm-up for India ahead of the WTC final is a 'bit of a disadvantage', however, the team is glad simply having the option to play cricket in a pandemic-hit world, as indicated by Cheteshwar Pujara.

"It is a disadvantage, but this is something we can't control. These are challenging times in the world because of the pandemic, and you can't have the luxury of extra preparation time. But the most important part is the game is still going on and that we're playing a final."

"Yes, preparation time is a bit of a disadvantage maybe, but if you're ready for the challenge, even if circumstances aren't favorable, you'd do well. We're confident as a team. Maybe a few extra days of preparation would've helped, but we can't complain. We're ready."