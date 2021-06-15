Cricket: BCCI announces 15-member squad for WTC Final against New Zealand

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jun 15, 2021, 06:35 PM(IST)

Team India (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to be played from June 18 to 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team for the WTC Final with Ajinkya Rahane being his deputy. The pace department have been completed by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav while both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin complete the spin duo.

The likes of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar miss out on a spot due to tight competition. The duo rose to the occasion when India missed their star players in the historic tour of Australia.

India squad for World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand:

  • Virat Kohli
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Shubman Gill
  • Ajinkya Rahane
  • Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Hanuma Vihari
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Wriddhiman Saha
  • R Ashwin
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammad Shami
  • Umesh Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Ishant Sharma

However, given the quality of players at the helm, Indian management will be having some headaches in a bid to finalise the playing XI for the much-awaited WTC Final against New Zealand.

