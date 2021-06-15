Cricket: Rahul Dravid will be India's coach for Sri Lanka tour, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Rahul Dravid will travel to Sri Lanka as the coach of the Indian cricket team for the limited-overs tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed. The Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour started their 14-day institutional quarantine in Mumbai on Monday.

“Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told The Indian Express.

Dravid has made a solid mark with the India Under-19 and India-A set-up as a coach for the past few years and has been held crucial to India’s cracking bench strength.

Ganguly further opened up about the tax exemption issue for the T20 World Cup 2021, still scheduled to be hosted by India. However, the marquee event could be shifted to the UAE and Oman due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“We have written to the Indian government on tax exemption. We are awaiting for their response. We still have time. The board will take decision on it soon,” the BCCI president explained.

According to the report, the Indian board has also started working on the logistical challenges in the UAE for the T20 World Cup while also blocking hotel bookings for the tournament. The ICC and BCCI have also approached Oman in a bid to host the World Cup qualifiers. Notably, ICC has already said that BCCI will retain the hosting rights in case the T20 World Cup is shifted to the UAE.