Cricket: ICC announces star-studded commentary panel for WTC Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced a star-studded commentary panel for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

The commentary panel for the inaugural ICC WTC Final will include stalwarts of the game, experienced broadcasters, and fresh, young voices. ICC Hall of Famers and Test match legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kumar Sangakkara will be joined by experienced broadcasters Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton. Bringing fresh perspective on the two finalists will be former New Zealand player-turned-batting coach Craig McMillan and India’s Dinesh Karthik.

There has been immense anticipation surrounding the WTC final with fans eagerly waiting to see who will lift the ICC Test Mace after winning the summit clash at the Rose Bowl.

The star-studded commentary panel will ensure the fans get the proper insights into the game in what has been tipped as a match for ages between the two top Test-playing nations.

Commenting on the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, Dinesh Karthik said: “The inaugural WTC Final is the much-anticipated pinnacle event in Test cricket, and I am looking forward to an exciting match between India and New Zealand. There is so much at stake here, both teams look evenly matched and what makes it even more interesting is that they are going to be playing at a neutral venue. It’s an honour to work as a broadcaster on this historic event.”

Nasser Hussain added: “We have seen some fantastic Test cricket being played in the last two years as part of the World Test Championship, some newer heroes of the game have emerged and the Test format has seen increased interest across the globe, especially over the last few months. The inaugural WTC final will be an exciting contest between two very worthy opponents. I am looking forward to this contest.”

Kumar Sangakkara added: “India and New Zealand have both earned their place in the World Test Championship Final. I am looking forward to some glorious cricket from both sides and wish the teams the very best in this highly anticipated tournament finale.”