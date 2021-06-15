Cricket: VVS Laxman suggests changes to make World Test Championship more interesting

VVS Laxman praised the International Cricket Council for acquainting the World Test Championship by keeping the significance of Test cricket in context.

"The World Test Championship is a welcome addition to the cricketing landscape. I must compliment the International Cricket Council for lending greater context and relevance to the longer format. Especially for players like me who never played in a World Cup, to be able to compete in a World Championship is massive. I know cricket has evolved tremendously and we have made a lot of adjustments to provide entertainment and enjoyment to the fans, but it is important to make sure that we also look after the players. Towards that end, the WTC is a step in the right direction."

Although, VVS Laxman wants to see some changes be carried out in the following pattern of the World Test Championship. He wants all Test having countries to be a part of the occasion, proposing groups could be parted into two gatherings of six to oblige the new contestants.

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship will attract to a nearby with the India versus New Zealand final this week. A sum of nine countries partook in the principal version of the competition, with Ireland, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe missing out.

In his column for The Times of India, VVS Laxman clarified how adding more countries could improve Test cricket all in all.

"I would like a few changes, though, to make it more inclusive and competitive. While the two-year cycle is just about right, I feel all 12 Test-playing nations should be a part of the competition. Maybe they could be split into two groups of six, with the two group toppers playing a best-of-three final. What that will mean is that the teams ranked in the bottom half of the ICC Test ratings can host some of the top sides, which will not only reignite interest in those respective countries but also bolster their financial resources. Otherwise, it will be extremely difficult to bridge the already humongous gulf between the big names and the rest.”

The ICC as of late declared plans to make cricket more comprehensive, with the ODI World Cup in the following cycle growing to a 14-group occasion. The T20 World Cup will include 20 groups later on, and more groups playing Test cricket will surely help in globalising the game.

Nonetheless, VVS Laxman's idea to make the World Test Championship Final a three-Test shootout may not be a practical suggestion. ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice as of late guaranteed that a best-of-three last was impractically attributable to a stuffed worldwide schedule.

The CEO additionally asserted that the points system for the following release of the World Test Championship Final will be changed, with equivalent focuses granted for wins independent of the length of the arrangement. VVS Laxman made a comparative idea in his segment, itemising how ICC could change the current framework.

"The points system could do with a tweak as well. Perhaps the way to go would be to cap all WTC series at three matches. The marquee series, like the Ashes or India vs England or Australia, could still be over four or five Tests, but only the first three should be taken into consideration for points for the WTC. That will remove the inequity that exists now, where the same number of points are offered for both a two-Test and a five-Test series."

VVS Laxman nonetheless, doesn't need a static focuses scoring framework. He wants teams to be compensated with extra points in the event that they figure out how to win away from home.

"I'd like to see additional weightage given for wins overseas. It's definitely not easy winning at home, but you have an edge because you know your conditions. Winning away is that much more challenging, and should come with a greater reward” - he added.

The new World Test Championship cycle will begin with India versus England series in August. The ICC will declare the framework of the new points system before the series however affirmed they will stay with the parentage of the points system to choose the positions.