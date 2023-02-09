WATCH: Virat Kohli drops a sitter to give a reprieve to Steve Smith on Day 1 of Nagpur Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23 edition commenced on Thursday morning (February 09) in Nagpur with Pat Cummins & Co. opting to bat first. However, Rohit Sharma-led India got off to a dream start as the pace duo -- Md Siraj and Md Shami -- struck early to reduce the tourists to 2/2. While Australia went to lunch 76 for 2, thanks to a solid third-wicket stand brewing between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, India could have got rid of Smith had Virat Kohli held onto a catch in the slip cordon.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 15th over, bowled by Axar Patel. Smith went for a drive off Axar but got a thick edge. Kohli, stationed at first slip, didn't anticipate the pace of the ball and was late to react to it. Hence, he made a mess of the chance and gave a reprieve to the dangerman Smith. Here's the video of Kohli giving a lifeline to Smith:

Virat Kohli is The Worst and The Most Overrated Fielder of Team India

Despite Smith getting a lifeline on 6, he couldn't make the most of it as he returned to the pavillion for 37 post the lunch break. He was removed by Ravindra Jadeja, who rattled his stumps to not allow the Aussie vice-captain score big. Australia resumed the second session at 76 for 2 and were soon reduced to 109 for 5. From 162 for 5, the visitors were dismissed for a paltry 177 as Jadeja and R Ashwin wreaked havoc on the Aussie batting line-up.