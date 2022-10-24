Watch: UNMISSABLE! Sunil Gavaskar jumps in joy as India beat Pakistan at the MCG in a thrilling T20 WC tie

Team India pulled off a heist versus Pakistan in an epic Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 23) at the iconic and jam-packed MCG, Melbourne. In pursuit of 160, India were on the back foot and reeling at 31 for 4 before Virat Kohli-Hardik Pandya stitched an impressive 113-run fifth-wicket stand which revived the run-chase and took their side past the finish line, by four wickets, on the last ball of the contest.

Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led India restricted Pakistan to 159-8, who rode on fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik returned with a three-fer each but the run-chase started on a dismal note for the Men in Blue. Kohli-Hardik joined in, rotated the strike before both accelerated and set the stage for a thrilling finish.

With 48 needed off 18, India brought down the equation to 16 off six balls. The last over, bowled by Md Nawaz, saw a wide, free-hit, six off a waist-high delivery, no-ball, two wickets falling before R Ashwin smacked a four on the last ball to take India home. Thus, emotions were running away in the middle and even at the stands -- filled with supporters from both sides.

Among them, former cricketers-turned-commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Irfan Pathan, etc. also celebrated India's winning shot with the Little Master jumping in joy. The video of his reaction has gone viral:

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Kohli (82 not out off 53 balls) was at a loss of words and stated, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher."