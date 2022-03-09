Watch: MS Dhoni turns back the clock, goes bonkers and slams big sixes in CSK nets before IPL 2022

MS Dhoni remains the darling of the masses. Despite retiring from international cricket on August 15 2020 -- after a year-long sabbatical -- the 40-year-old remains a big name in world cricket and his fan following hasn't died down by any means.

Dhoni became a household name during his illustrious international career, gaining popularity due to his power-hitting, finishing skills and leading India to all major ICC titles during his captaincy tenure. Ahead of the IPL 2022 edition, in India, the veteran was seen hitting some big shots in the practice camp of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), currently being held in Surat, Gujarat.

The video of Dhoni practicing his big hits have gone viral in no time on social media platforms. Here's the clip:

In IPL 2021, Dhoni did lead the Yellow Army to their fourth title but had an ordinary run with the bat, amassing 114 runs at a strike-rate of 106.54, barring his match-finishing cameo in Qualifier 1 versus Delhi Capitals (DC). Thus, the former Indian captain will be eager to turn the tides this time around with the willow in hand.

CSK, the defending champions, will commence their campaign by locking horns with Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022's opener on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Will Dhoni shine with the bat for CSK in the forthcoming IPL season? Will the franchise manage to defend their title? Only time will tell...