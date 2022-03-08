CSK skipper MS Dhoni flaunts his footvolley skills in practice session ahead of IPL 2022 opener - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition is around the corner. The complete schedule was announced by the BCCI on Sunday (March 06) as the excitement is building for the upcoming season. Ahead of the season-opener, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having their practice session in Surat, Gujarat.

In a recently-released practice session video from the Yellow Army's camp, skipper Dhoni made heads turn by showcasing his footvolley skills. In the clip shared by the official Twitter handle of CSK, the 40-year-old superstar cricketer was seen having fun with his team members as they engaged in a footvolley segment while preparing for the forthcoming season.

For the unversed, the Dhoni-led CSK franchise will begin their title-defence in IPL 2022 opening fixture as they will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Under Dhoni, CSK had won the IPL 2021 season, their fourth-title overall, by beating KKR in the summit clash by 27 runs. This time around, they have strengthened their squad with new additions in the form of Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Shivam Dube, etc.

Complete squad for Dhoni-led CSK for IPL 2022:

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki