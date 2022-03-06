IPL 2022 complete schedule announced: MS Dhoni's CSK to take on KKR in season-opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the complete schedule of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. IPL 2022 is all set to get underway from March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season-opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This time around the Indian Premier League is all set to have ten instead of eight teams but each team will play 14 league games like before. The ten teams have been divided into two groups of five each with Mumbai Indians and CSK headlining Group A and B respectively.

Here is a look at the two groups for IPL 2022:

Group A Group B

Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

As per the new format of the IPL, each team will play twice against the other four teams in their respective groups and against the team who are placed in the same row in the other group. For an example, CSK will play twice against Mumbai Indians and the remaining four teams in Group B, while KKR will play twice against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the remaining four teams in Group A.

Check out the complete schedule of IPL 2022:

Debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will play their respective first game of the season when they lock horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the second game of the season on March 27, which will see the first double-header of the season with Punjab Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day.

There will be a total of 12 double headers in IPL 2022 with six on Saturdays and six on Sundays. The BCCI is so far announced the schedule for only the league stage of the competition featuring 70 matches in total. The venue and dates for the playoffs are yet to be announced while the final is confirmed to be played on May 29.

The final league game of the season will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22. The playoffs are expected to get underway from May 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The entire legaue stage will be hosted by four venues in Maharashtra.

The Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host 20 matches each during the league stage while the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA Stadium in Pune will host 15 matches apiece.