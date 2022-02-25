IPL 2022 new format explained: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings headline two groups

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (February 25) announced a new format for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The tournament is all set to get underway from March 26 and will conclude on May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played this season along with the playoffs.

The 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune to avoid air travelling in order to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Last year, IPL 2021 had to be suspended midway due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the camps of a number of teams before the second leg of the tournament was shifted to the UAE.

While IPL 2021 was played in the traditional format where each of the eights teams played each other twice in the league stage before moving to the playoffs based on their rankings in the points table, this year the scenario is completely different. The ten teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

The teams have been divided on the basis of the number of IPL titles won and finals played. Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL five times are headlining Group A while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have won the IPL four times, are headlining Group B. With fans left perplexed about the schedule and the matches, here is an explainer about IPL's new format.

IPL 2022 new format explained

The ten teams in the IPL have been divided into two groups - Group A and Group B with five teams each. The teams have been divided on the basis of titles won and finals played which is why Mumbai Indians with five titles and Chennai Super Kings with four trophies are headlining their respective groups.

Here is a look at the two groups for IPL 2022:

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Which teams will play whom?

Each team will play twice against all four teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the other group. They will play once against the remaining four teams in the other group.

As per the above table, if we take the example of Chennai Super Kings, the MS Dhoni-led side will play two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans - who are all part of their group. They will also play twice against Mumbai Indians as they share the same row with them.

CSK will play once against the remaining four teams of Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here is a look at the team-wise fixture list for IPL 2022:

Mumbai Indians - Two matches against CSK, KKR, RR, DC and LSG.

One match against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT

Chennai Super Kings - Two matches against MI, SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT

One match against KKR, RR, DC and LSG.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Two matches against SRH, MI, RR, DC and LSG

One match against RCB, PBKS and GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Two matches against KKR, CSK, RCB, PBKS and GT

One match against MI, RR, DC and LSG

Rajasthan Royals - Two matches against RCB, MI, KKR, DC, LSG

One match against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Two matches against RR, CSK, SRH, PBKS, GT

One match against MI, KKR, DC and LSG

Delhi Capitals - Two matches against PBKS, MI, KKR, RR, LSG

One match against CSK, SRH, RCB, GT

Punjab Kings - Two matches against DC, CSK, SRH, RCB and GT

One match against MI, KKR, RR and LSG

Lucknow Super Giants - Two matches against GT, MI, KKR, RR and DC

One match against CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS

Gujarat Titans - Two matches against LSG, CSK, SRH, RCB, PBKS

One match against MI, KKR, RR, DC

What are the venues for IPL 2022's league stage matches?

The entire league stage of IPL 2022 will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The matches will be held at four stadiums - Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium in Pune. Each tem will play four matches each at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. They will play 3 matches each at the Brabourne Stadium and MCA Stadium.