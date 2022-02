Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - Pay rise of Rs 10.55 crore (INR 105.5 million) | Photo - IPL |

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) broke the bank to get Indian pacer Harshal Patel back in their squad at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Harshal was bought by Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 20 lakh (INR 2 million) in 2018 before being traded to RCB last year at the same fee. He will now be making more than 50 times of what he was earning last season after RCB paid a Rs. 10.75 crore (INR 107.5 million) to sign him at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

(Photograph:Others)