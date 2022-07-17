WATCH: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Root, Bairstow on ducks in double-wicket maiden over against England

Mohammed Siraj made his comeback to ODI cricket for India after a gap of five months as he repaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the ongoing third and final ODI against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Bumrah was rested from the final encounter of the three-match series due to back spasms with Siraj taking his place in the XI. Not many were happy when captain Rohit Sharma confirmed Bumrah's absence at the toss, but Siraj justified his selection with an incredible start.

Siraj got India off to a flying start with the ball as the fast bowler ran riot against England's top-order with a double-wicket maiden over. Siraj got rid of England opener Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root on ducks apiece in his very first over in the game to pile pressure on the hosts.

Bairstow, who has been in terrific form recently, was dismissed for a three-ball duck after getting caught by Shreyas Iyer. Two balls later, Siraj dismissed Root, who was caught by Indian skipper Rohit at the slips after edging the delivery. Root was also dismissed without managing to open his account as Siraj finished his maiden over with two wickets.

Watch video:

It was a brilliant start from the right-arm pacer, who was under the spotlight having replaced Bumrah in the playing XI. After an exceptional over from Siraj, Indian bowlers maintained pressure on the England batting line-up and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.

After Root's departure, opener Jason Roy combined with all-rounder Ben Stokes to add 54 runs for the third wicket before Hardik Pandya broke the partnership by removing Roy on 41 off 31 balls. He later also accounted for the wicket of Stokes to send him packing on 27 off 29 balls to leave England reeling on 74/4.

England skipper Jos Buttler then steadied the ship for the hosts with a crucial stand of 75 runs for the fifth wicket with Moeen Ali (34). Ali was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja, who struck in his very first over while Buttler went on to notch up a well-deserved half-century.

England will be hoping to post a fighting total on the board despite their poor start with the series on the line. Both India and England have so far managed one win each in the ongoing three-match series.